Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 14,550 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,120 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after acquiring an additional 700,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after acquiring an additional 637,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after acquiring an additional 967,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,777,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.9 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.