Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 3,049 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 490,361 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,339,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

