Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 43,607 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 300.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in FOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FOX by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

