Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 4,915 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $49,570,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

