Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 5,921 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 263.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $308.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $311.30.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total value of $3,724,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $36,072,597 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

