Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,708 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $121,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 282.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 21.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.