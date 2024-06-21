Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 310.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,365 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.