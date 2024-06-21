Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $306.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.45. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

