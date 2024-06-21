Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

