Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SF. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

