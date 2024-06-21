Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

