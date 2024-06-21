Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,828 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 586,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

