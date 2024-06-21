Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after acquiring an additional 278,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brunswick by 110.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 187,572 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Down 0.1 %

Brunswick stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.