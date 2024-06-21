Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 10,144 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

