Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 17,606 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vistra by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,228,000 after purchasing an additional 575,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

