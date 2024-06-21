Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 22,704 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.11% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

