Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 2,968,563 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968,563 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of EUFN opened at $22.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

