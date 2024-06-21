Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 3,724 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of V.F. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 1.8 %

VFC stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

