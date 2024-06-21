Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 4,431 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 839,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 479,165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

