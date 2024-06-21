Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 5,406 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.17 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

