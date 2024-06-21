Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 608,281 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608,281 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 585,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $27.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

