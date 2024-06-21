Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $1.40 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

