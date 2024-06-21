Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $142.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.67.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,195 shares of company stock worth $6,237,029. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

