Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. 144,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 149,539 shares.The stock last traded at $32.21 and had previously closed at $31.35.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.90 million, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

