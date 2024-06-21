Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ARTL stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.27. Alpha Real Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.26 million, a PE ratio of 6,275.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 69.64 and a quick ratio of 31.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William (Bill) Simpson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($18,043.20). 87.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

