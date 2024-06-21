Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 212,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 159.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,675,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

