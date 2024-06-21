Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 862,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,058,842,000 after buying an additional 481,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $177.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

