Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.