Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ANRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $11.07 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.30). Analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,039,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

