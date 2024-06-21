Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 288.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANRO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 0.7 %

ANRO stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alto Neuroscience news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith purchased 6,150 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $100,614.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,527.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $8,233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $9,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $21,267,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $5,372,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.