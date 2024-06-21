Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New Hampshire Trust’s 5th Largest Position

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 570,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $186.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

