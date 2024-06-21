Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 25,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 117,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

AMZN opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.