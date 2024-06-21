Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Decreased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,564 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $155,438,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $47,669,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $43,187,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,715 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,594 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.88 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.