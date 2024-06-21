Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.91

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.91 and traded as high as $33.57. Ameresco shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 318,244 shares trading hands.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Ameresco by 51.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

