Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $108.29

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 232.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

