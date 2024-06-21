Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 1,732.33

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.33 ($22.01).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.25) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

Burberry Group Stock Performance

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($159,787.98). Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

LON BRBY opened at GBX 972.20 ($12.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 958.40 ($12.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,275 ($28.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,237.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,243.24%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

