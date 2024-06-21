Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 1,732.33

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.33 ($22.01).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.25) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burberry Group
Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group
Burberry Group Stock Performance
LON BRBY opened at GBX 972.20 ($12.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 958.40 ($12.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,275 ($28.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,237.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,243.24%.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.