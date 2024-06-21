Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $4.36

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.9 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 625,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 282,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.