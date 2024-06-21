Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$20.86

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.86.
REI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
