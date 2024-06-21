Analysts Set Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target at $26.30

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,578,000 after buying an additional 254,887 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,966,000 after buying an additional 1,106,724 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after buying an additional 414,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after buying an additional 310,499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 349,147 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

