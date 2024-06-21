Analyzing Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Ameren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.52 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Ameren $7.50 billion 2.53 $1.15 billion $4.35 16.34

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameren 1 6 3 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alternus Clean Energy and Ameren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ameren has a consensus target price of $79.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Ameren’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ameren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Ameren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Ameren 15.84% 10.20% 2.86%

Volatility and Risk

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameren has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameren beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.