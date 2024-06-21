Analyzing SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SentinelOne and zvelo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 8 15 1 2.71 zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A

SentinelOne currently has a consensus target price of $25.08, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Given SentinelOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than zvelo.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, zvelo has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of SentinelOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SentinelOne and zvelo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $621.15 million 9.05 -$338.69 million ($1.02) -17.62 zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

zvelo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -44.79% -16.48% -11.64% zvelo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SentinelOne beats zvelo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About zvelo

(Get Free Report)

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.