Annette Court Buys 950 Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Annette Court bought 950 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,117.50 ($12,855.78).

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,083.50 ($13.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4,167.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,113.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,166.07. The Sage Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 860.60 ($10.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.33).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.33) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,108.33 ($14.08).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGE

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.