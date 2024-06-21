Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,714.29 ($21.78).

ANTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.06) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.60) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.46) to GBX 2,065 ($26.24) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.92) to GBX 1,685 ($21.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 2,146 ($27.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,916.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,425 ($30.81). The company has a market cap of £21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,202.99, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

