Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

