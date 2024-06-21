Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Shares of APO opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

