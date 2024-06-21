Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 33,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 132,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $209.68 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

