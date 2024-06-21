Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $470,204.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

