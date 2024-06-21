Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.94

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and traded as low as $62.59. Arcadis shares last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 2,785 shares trading hands.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

