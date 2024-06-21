Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $380.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $345.06 and last traded at $341.26, with a volume of 152119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.34.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.98.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
