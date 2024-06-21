Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.90.

ATZ stock opened at C$38.49 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

